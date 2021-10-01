San Jose State vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

San Jose State vs New Mexico State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: NBC Sports Area

Record: San Jose State (2-2), New Mexico State (1-4)

San Jose State vs New Mexico State Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

The defense isn’t all that bad at coming up with takeaways thanks to just enough pressure to matter.

It’s been a rough run overall against FBS teams – the defense has’t been doing enough overall to keep the team in games – but there’s just enough improvement on both sides to think that something might break through soon.

The passing game has been better – Jonah Johnson took back the reins against Hawaii and threw for 280 yards – and now the big plays have to come. San Jose State isn’t exactly lighting up the scoreboard, but …

Why San Jose State Will Win

The Spartans might not be playing all that well, and they’re not close to being as crisp as they were last year, but the defense continues to be good enough to get by.

It’s not dominant, but it only allowed more than 23 points once – the 30-7 loss to USC – and it’s good at getting off the field with enough pressure to be a constant bother.

New Mexico State isn’t doing enough to slow down the run – San Jose State has to at least start giving it more of a try – and even though the passing game has been better, it’s not close to being efficient enough to keep up if the Spartans get out to a good start.

What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State needs to come up with a win to try kickstarting the season.

Beating New Mexico State might not be a true sign of anything big, but anything less than a walk in the park might send off fire alarms. At the very least, after three rough offensive performances, the Spartans will finally start to crank up the production.

They’ll score on the first few drives, the defense will generate a few takeaways, and the game will get away from the Aggies in a hurry.

San Jose State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

San Jose State 40, New Mexico State 13

Line: San Jose State -26, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

