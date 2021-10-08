San Jose State at Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

San Jose State at Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: FS1

Record: San Jose State (3-2), Colorado State (1-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Jose State vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

The Spartans aren’t nearly as consistent or as effective as they were last year, but they’re grinding through.

The passing game has been good – even after a disastrous performance in a loss to Western Michigan – and the run defense has been good enough to get by.

Colorado State isn’t hitting enough big plays down the field and it’s struggling to score. This isn’t a team that will put up 50 on the board. San Jose State has to keep the game close and crank up the pass rush that’s there, but hasn’t been – again with this team – consistent.

– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Colorado State Will Win

San Jose State has turnover problems.

Colorado State might not be doing a whole lot offensively, and it wasn’t able to do enough with the passing game against Toledo and Iowa, but it’s not having massive turnover issues.

The Rams have given the ball away just five times and only lost the margin in the opener against South Dakota State. San Jose State has turned it over ten times in five games and the D hasn’t been able to make up for the issues with big plays of its own.

Colorado State could use all the help it can get offensively, but …

– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State isn’t Iowa.

It’s been a grind, but Colorado State got though the loss to Vanderbilt – that is an SEC team, really … sort of – and road dates against Toledo and Iowa, and through it all the defense has been able to hold up relatively well.

This will be a low scoring fight with the Rams making fewer mistakes and getting more out of its pass rush to get out alive.

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

San Jose State vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Colorado State 26, San Jose State 20

Line: Colorado State -3, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: When Facebook and Instagram are down

1: The Bradshaw Bunch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings