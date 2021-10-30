San Francisco at Chicago prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

San Francisco at Chicago How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

How To Watch: FOX

Record: San Francisco (2-4), Chicago (3-4)

San Francisco vs Chicago Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

Can Chicago complete a forward pass?

The Bears were able to grind it out well against Tampa Bay’s No. 1 run D, the offensive line got Justin Fields beaten up – again – Fields was awful, the receivers were awful, and the 38-3 would’ve been even more awful if Tom Brady wasn’t just okay – for him.

San Francisco’s pass defense caught a break in the bomb cyclone – or whatever that was – against Indianapolis, and it should have it easier this week.

The Niners are okay against the run. They’re allowing over 100 yards per game, but they should bend without breaking against a Chicago attack that has yet to throw for 200 yards.

Why Chicago Will Win

This team has a funky way of stopping the leak with a wad of chewing gum.

The Bears looked like the worst team in the modern history of the NFL in Week 3 against Chicago – because in a lot of ways on that day, it was – and then it bounced back with 188 rushing yards and two takeaways to beat Detroit.

They started the season by taking a nap against the Rams – when, supposedly, they didn’t have the energy. They came out against Cincinnati and pitched a defensive gem with four takeaways.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the last day in October of 2021, and again, there’s an NFL team that has yet to throw for 200 yards.

Chicago will run well enough to keep this interesting early. Khalil Herbert is a find – he’s the one positive in this godawful mess – and San Francisco is on a four-game losing streak with a whole bunch of problems of its own.

Turnovers are an issue, the passing game isn’t strong enough, and now it’s about to meet a Chicago defense that’s going to carry the day yet again just when it seems like the whole thing is about to be blown up.

San Francisco vs Chicago Prediction, Line

Chicago 19, San Francisco 17

Line: San Francisco -4, o/u: 39.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

