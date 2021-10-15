San Diego State vs San Jose State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

San Diego State vs San Jose State How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 15

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: San Diego State (5-0), San Jose State (3-3)

San Diego State vs San Jose State Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

How is San Diego State doing this? It’s San Diego State, so the defense is stellar, the running game is fantastic, and the team has a way of taking a stranglehold on games.

The ground attack has hit 200 yards in each of the five games, the run defense has yet to allow more than 70 yards a game, and good luck busting the Aztecs out of their formula.

Can San Jose State run? It’s 111th in the nation averaging just over 100 yards per game.

Can the Spartans stop the run? For the most part, yeah, but they were hit for 217 yards by Colorado State last week in the loss.

So far this year, San Jose State is 0-3 when allowing more than 130 rushing yards.

Why San Jose State Will Win

You’ve GOT to break San Diego State out of its style, and that could come with one of San Jose State’s relative weaknesses becoming a positive.

Utah and New Mexico State were able to put up yards on the Aztecs through the air, and if possible, getting them to start throwing would feed into the gameplan.

San Jose State has been good against the run – for the most part – and struggled in the secondary since the early win over Southern Utah. In this, it’ll be too tempting for SDSU not to throw – that’s what the Spartans might want. That takes the focus off the ground attack – SJSU needs to push the time of possession battle its way a bit, but …

What’s Going To Happen

San Jose State will never seem like it has the ball.

Yeah, San Diego State will throw a bit here and there just to mix it up, but Greg Bell and the slew of rushing options will take over early.

At home on a Friday night, the Spartans will come up with a terrific effort and should keep this in range into the second half, and then the Aztecs will take the air out of the ball.

San Diego State vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 30, San Jose State 17

Line: San Diego State -9.5, o/u: 41

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

