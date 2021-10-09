San Diego State vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

San Diego State vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Complex, Carson, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: San Diego State (4-0), New Mexico (2-3)

San Diego State vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

It’s been a wee bit of a struggle for the Lobos – to be nice about it – but there aren’t a whole lot of mistakes, the pass defense hasn’t been totally roasted, and there are just enough parts in the backfield to at least give the ground game a try.

However, to have any chance they need QB Terry Wilson to hot right away with the short passing game.

After struggling for a few games he wasn’t bad against Air Force, but he has to regain the form of the first few games when he was sharp, accurate, and did a nice job of driving the ball down the field.

San Diego State doesn’t have the type of offense that could run away and hide, but …

Why San Diego State Will Win

The defense isn’t going to give up a whole lot of anything on the ground.

Again, New Mexico at least has to give it a shot. The O line hasn’t generated enough of a push, but there has to be an attempt to control the tempo of the game early on. Even so, it’s not going to go anywhere.

The Aztecs are stuffing everyone, halting Arizona to just 51 yards on the ground, Utah to 70, and overall it’s No. 2 in the nation against the run behind Wisconsin.

On the other side, the ground attack has been consistent with 200 yards or more in every game, averaging over five yards per carry.

What’s Going To Happen

The Aztecs are going to own the lines, the clock, and the game from the start.

They’ll go on two early scoring drives and New Mexico won’t have enough of a passing game to get any momentum.

San Diego State vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

San Diego State 37, New Mexico 10

Line: San Diego State -19.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

