San Diego State vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

San Diego State vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: San Diego State (7-0), Fresno State (6-2)

San Diego State vs Fresno State Game Preview

Why Fresno State Will Win

Score.

It sounds easy, but this isn’t a San Diego State team built to come up with any sort of big comeback or work out of its comfort zone. It got pushed just a wee bit by San Jose State and had to rally back, and that was just a 19-13 double overtime win.

As good as the Aztec defense is, it hasn’t played anyone who can throw. Utah is as close to a high-powered passing game as it gets on the schedule, if it’s not New Mexico State and the 326 yards it threw for.

Jake Haener and the Fresno State offense need to be sharp from the start, and the great pass rush – the Bulldogs lead the nation in tackles for loss – has to take over on third downs. But …

Why San Diego State Will Win

San Diego State makes you play its style.

The offense might not do anything great, but the ground game is terrific, the run defense is a brick wall, and everything else falls into place from there.

The punting game leads the nation averaging 46.6 yards per kick, the team always owns the turnover battle, and forget about converting on third downs.

Fresno State turns the ball over way too much and gets hit with too many penalties. You have to be perfect to beat the Aztecs, and Fresno State isn’t perfect.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect any sort of a firefight. San Diego State will do what it does to make this a grind, and Fresno State will have to be patient.

It’s going to be about field position, turnovers, and dealing with the tempo, and San Diego State will do that just a wee bit better.

It’s a late night game, but stay up for it. The first three quarters will put you to sleep, but the fourth will be intense.

San Diego State vs Fresno State Prediction, Lines

San Diego State 20, Fresno State 17

Line: San Diego State -1, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

