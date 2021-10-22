San Diego State vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

San Diego State vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Air Force (6-1), San Diego State (6-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Diego State vs Air Force Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

It’s not always pretty, and there’s no margin for error, but San Diego State keeps marching on with one of the best defenses in the nation.

It’s No. 1 against the run, going against a team that runs the ball.

The Aztecs allowed more than 100 rushing yards for the first time all season in the close call win over San Jose State – giving up 117 yards and a score. They’re giving up just over two yards per carry, allowed a mere 365 rushing yards, and just that one touchdown on the year.

Air Force can throw a little bit – it’s more about efficiency than bulk yards – but it needs to win by controlling games on the ground. That’s going to be a problem against this Aztec front seven.

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Air Force Will Win

The San Diego State defense is amazing. The offense …

It’s all partly by design. The offense doesn’t take too many chances and doesn’t open it up, it keeps control of games, and it lets the D do the rest. That’s fine, but when the ground game isn’t hitting 200 yards – it was stuffed for 70 against San Jose State – there’s a problem.

The Air Force run defense has been incredible. It’s not the rock the San Diego State D is, but it’s not all that far off; It has yet to allow 200 yards – 180 against Utah State was the high – and the Aztecs just don’t have the passing pop to pick up the slack.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams have to run to win, and neither team will be able to.

Neither side has a big turnover issue, but teams keep the ball for well over 30 minutes a game, and both teams have passing game issues.

San Diego State has a slightly better punting game, and it’s a wee bit better in the kicking game, but the Air Force running attack will be just a tad more effective at home.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

San Diego State vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Air Force 19, San Diego State 17

Line: Air Force -3, o/u: 39

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

– 10 Best Picks Against The Spread: Week 8

Must See Rating: 4

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings