Rice vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Rice vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Rice (2-4), UAB (5-2)

Rice vs UAB Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Can the offense work?

It’s a low bar to set, but Rice is now 2-0 when it gets to 315 yards and 0-4 when it doesn’t.

UAB’s offense has been fine, but it hasn’t hit 400 yards in any of the last three games with a passing attack that’s struggling to crank up the big production.

Rice doesn’t throw a ton of picks, and it has to avoid the big mistakes against a UAB that got most of its takeaways in two games. This is the week the Owl offense has to finally start establishing something on the ground against a team that loves to control the clock, but …

Why UAB Will Win

The UAB defense has been just that good.

There were problems against Liberty, but the D allowed 21 points or fewer in five of the other six games. The pass defense is a rock, and this isn’t the time when the Rice ground game is about to get going.

Rice is great at controlling the clock – and it needs to do it in this – but UAB is better at it. Best of all for the Blazers, the Owls just don’t know how to put the biscuit in the basket – they’re miserable at capitalizing on their drives into the red zone …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Rice even get enough drives to get inside the 20? It’s only been there once in the last two games.

UAB might not be cranking up the giant offensive numbers, but it’s efficient, it’s not making the giant mistakes lately, and the defense is taking care of the rest.

Rice vs UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 34, Rice 10

Line: UAB -23.5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

