Purdue vs Nebraska prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Purdue vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Purdue (4-3), Nebraska (3-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Purdue vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Purdue Will Win

It’s partly because QB Adrian Martinez tries to make a whole lot of plays and gets caught in the backfield, but Nebraska is giving up a whole lot of negative plays – allowing over five tackles for loss and close to three sacks per game – and Purdue has the defensive front to take advantage of it.

DE George Karlaftis is on a pressure roll for a defense that’s come up with seven or more tackles for loss in six of the last seven games.

That’s the catalyst for a D that’s second in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin, it’s not giving up a whole lot of big plays through the air, and it should be able to hold its own against a Nebraska offense that doesn’t win when it doesn’t get more than 160 yards.

The Huskers are 3-0 when running for 220 yards or more, and it only ran for 160 or fewer when it came up with 160 or fewer. But …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Nebraska Will Win

Purdue just got blasted by the Wisconsin running game for 290 yards. Now, the team is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 120 rushing yards, and 0-3 when allowing more.

Nebraska has hit the 120-yard mark on the ground in every game but the loss to Oklahoma.

The Husker defense has been fine, even though it allowed 62 total points in the last two games. Purdue doesn’t/can’t run, and it needs to be steady with the passing game against a Nebraska secondary that gives up yards, but isn’t getting torched often enough to matter.

Purdue hasn’t faced a whole slew of dynamic offensive playmakers. Notre Dame? Wisconsin? Oregon State? Minnesota? It dealt with plenty of steady and solid offensive guys, but it hasn’t had to deal with anyone like Martinez.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska got to take a deep breath.

The lost to Michigan was devastating, and the loss at Minnesota might have been a deathblow to the season. With two weeks off, though, it should be the much fresher team against a Purdue bunch that had the physical loss to the Gophers, the emotional fight at Iowa, and the brutal beating to Wisconsin.

It’s Nebraska – there will be a few big mistakes to make this interesting – but Martinez and the offense will come through with the offensive pop that Purdue won’t.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Purdue vs Nebraska Prediction, Lines

Nebraska 26, Purdue 20

Line: Nebraska -7.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings