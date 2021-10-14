Pitt vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Pitt vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Pitt (4-1), Virginia Tech (3-2)

Pitt vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

Is Kenny Pickett really in the Heisman race?

The fifth-year senior has been brilliant, averaging over ten yards per pass with 19 touchdown passes and just one pick as he has Pitt looking like a real, live contender in the ACC title chase.

Virginia Tech doesn’t quite have the offense to keep up if Pickett and the Panther attack go off.

The Hokies have an okay attack, but it has yet to get to 400 yards in any game, they don’t have enough of a ground game to take over, and now they have to deal with a defense that’s among the best in the nation in sacks and third down stops.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Virginia Tech has a pass rush, too.

No, the offense isn’t going to run out of the tunnel and hang 55 on the board, but the team won’t get flagged – it’s second in the nation behind only Army in fewest penalties – the special teams overall have been solid, and the defense has been terrific.

It’ll give up yards – especially though the air – and it’ll give up a big day to Pickett. But as long as the D can somehow keep the Panthers out of the end zone and the game in reach, the offense should be able to grind things out.

Virginia Tech is 4-0 when allowing 27 points or fewer, and it’s 0-2 when allowing that many or more, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Pitt has yet to score fewer than 41 points.

How much of the Pitt fun is because it hasn’t played a slew of great defenses, and how much is it because it’s just that good? To be wishy-washy, it’s a little of both.

Virginia Tech already showed it could rise up and shut down a great O – it did that against North Carolina in the opener – but the combination of Pickett on one side and the great pass rush on the other should be enough to get out of a nasty road game with a terrific win.

Pitt vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Pitt 31, Virginia Tech 27

Line: Pitt -5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

