Pitt vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Pitt vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Miami (3-4), Pitt (6-1)

Pitt vs Miami Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Well there we go, Miami, was that so hard?

The Hurricanes had struggled through tough loss after tough loss, but they’re still fighting and still trying to make something out of the season.

It all finally turned the other way with a 31-30 win over NC State with a great day out of QB Tyler Van Dyke and a passing game that picked a perfect time to have one of its best games of the season.

The Pitt defense has been solid overall, but it got hit hard by the Georgia Tech and Western Michigan passing attacks, and in this Van Dyke and company have to go off to keep up the pace.

However …

Why Pitt Will Win

For as much fun as Pitt is having, and as good as QB Kenny Pickett has been, this team is about control.

Pickett is playing as well as any quarterback in the country – he threw for over 300 yards with two scores in the win over Clemson, and he has just one pick on the year. More than anything else, he’s moving the chains for an O that leads the ACC in time of possession, keeping the ball for close to 34 minutes per game.

Miami can bring a little bit of pressure, but not as much as Pitt will come up with. The Panther D line should get to Van Dyke, and the Miami offense that holds the ball for an ACC-low 26:17 per game might never seem like it has the ball.

What’s Going To Happen

Just when it seems like it’s all going to implode for Miami, it doesn’t.

It could just as easily be coming into this on a four-game winning streak right now rather than be fighting for its bowl eligibility life, but it’s all of those little missed details that are adding up.

Pitt will get the better play from its defensive line, the quarterback, and as a whole as it pushes through with a strong early fourth quarter to maintain its hold on the Current Best Team In The ACC honor.

Pitt vs Miami Prediction, Lines

Pitt 34, Miami 20

Line: Pitt -9.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

