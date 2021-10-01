Pitt vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Pitt vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Pitt (4-1), Georgia Tech (2-2)

Pitt vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

The Pitt passing game should give Georgia Tech’s secondary a whole lot of problems.

The Yellow Jackets might have pulled off the win over North Carolina, and they might have pushed Clemson, but Tar Heel QB Sam Howell threw for over 300 yards and kept the pressure on a wee bit.

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett has been tremendous. He was already hot over the first three games, and then he got to have a little fun in the 77-7 win over a New Hampshire team that really has a defense – he threw for over 400 yards and five scores.

Georgia Tech’s offense has been surprisingly solid, but the Pitt pass rush and defensive front could screw that all up. However …

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia Tech’s ground game went off against North Carolina, and it has to get going this week.

The first three games were weird, The Yellow Jackets lost to Northern Illinois, threw well against Kennesaw State, and it gave Clemson a run in the 14-8 loss. Last week was the moment it might have all come together.

Jeff Sims stepped in after Jordan Yates started against the Tar Heels and hit 10-of-13 passes for 112 yards and a score. He also ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns, and now he gets his shot against the Panthers.

Pitt might be doing a whole lot of things right, but the secondary didn’t hold up in the loss to Western Michigan and run defense struggled a bit against Tennessee.

And now comes the big question …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Georgia Tech really keep this offensive punch going?

Sims is just that good, but he’s about to deal with a Pitt defense that gets into the backfield and screws things up before they can get started.

Pitt will throw, Georgia Tech will do a little of everything, and it’ll be a surprising shootout that turns out to be a whole lot of fun.

It’ll come down to the last few drives.

Pitt vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 38, Pitt 34

Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3.5

