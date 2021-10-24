Philadelphia vs Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Philadelphia vs Las Vegas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Philadelphia (2-4), Las Vegas (4-2)

Philadelphia vs Las Vegas Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

It’s a banged up Raider team that managed to rise up against a bad Denver squad, but has a whole slew of issues besides its coaching fun.

The Raiders aren’t running the ball well – they’re last in the NFL in yards per attempt – they have the third-worst ground game, now it needs to work against a defense that’s been solid overall.

The Eagle offense might need a while to get things cranked up, but Jalen Hurts was able to rise back up in a shocking victory over Carolina – the D helped with a slew of takeaways – with big gash after big gash.

The Eagles are averaging over five yards per carry thanks to No. 1, and it’s going to continue against this D. However …

Why Las Vegas Will Win

The Las Vegas defense might have problems against the run, but the secondary has been solid. The win over Denver was the first time all year the D allowed over 300 yards through the air, and it’s not going to change after this week.

On the flip side, this is the week the Vegas offense will get the running game going. No one has attempted more carries on a defense than teams have against Philadelphia, and the results are there – the Eagles have allowed 100 yards or more on the ground in every game.

What’s Going To Happen

The Eagles have faced three strong offenses in the last four weeks – Dallas, Kansas City, Tampa Bay – and lost all three.

The Las Vegas passing attack will take over this week.

There might not be a whole lot of big shots down the field, but Derek Carr will connect on enough midrange throws to keep everything moving. Hurts will be Hurts, but the O will fail to hit 200 passing yards for a third game in a row.

Philadelphia vs Las Vegas Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 24, Philadelphia 20

Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

