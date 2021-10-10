Philadelphia vs Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Philadelphia vs Carolina How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Philadelphia (1-3), Carolina (3-1)

Philadelphia vs Carolina Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Jalen Hurts is growing into the job.

He’s taking off enough to matter – he leads the team with 226 rushing yards – but he’s making the passing game go with over 700 yards in the last two weeks with four touchdown passes.

There were a few picks against Dallas, but he’s keeping the mistakes to a minimum to make up for the problems with the horrible defense.

The Carolina defense has been outstanding so far, but it hasn’t had to deal with an all-around playmaker like No. 1. However …

Why Carolina Will Win

Who’s the real running quarterback here?

Sam Darnold has been incredible with five rushing scores as a weapon in the red zone. He has to help do the heavy lifting around the goal line with Christian McCaffrey going, but this week the job will be Chuba Hubbard’s to own.

Philadelphia got ripped up by the Kansas City ground game for 200 yards, and now it has to deal with the solid Panther attack. Last in the league, the Eagles have allowed over 600 yards and get hit for way too many first downs.

It’s why …

What’s Going To Happen

Carolina will do a little of everything right in this.

The Panther defense might have been destroyed by the Dallas running game last week, but this week Darnold and the O will start running, keep running, and the defense will keep Hurts from making big things happen down the field.

Philadelphia vs Carolina Prediction, Line

Carolina 30, Philadelphia 17

Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: No Time to Die

1: Muppets Haunted Mansion

