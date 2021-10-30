Philadelphia at Detroit prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Philadelphia at Detroit How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Philadelphia (2-5), Detroit (0-7)

Philadelphia at Detroit Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

You don’t get to 0-7 without doing a whole lot of things wrong.

Detroit threw everything possible at the Rams – playing like a desperate team that knew it had absolutely no shot at winning without gimmicking it up – and still lost.

The key for the Eagles is to get out to a good start. They’ve got a way of coming back and making things interesting late, but a good first quarter would do wonders against a Lion team that can’t score.

Philadelphia might have an awful run defense, but the Lions won’t be able to grind it out enough. There isn’t enough of an Eagle passing game early, but the Lions have allowed 250 yards or more five times in seven games.

Worst of all, Detroit can’t come up with a third down stop. This is where Jalen Hurts has to use all his skills to simply keep things moving.

But …

Why Detroit Will Win

Philadelphia moving the ball early is much, much easier said than done.

Part of the problem is its own defensive issues on third downs. There isn’t enough of an Eagle pass rush to make a difference, and Jared Goff need to get into an early rhythm and hit his short to midrange throws.

The Lion running game hasn’t been bad at times over the last few games – it ran for a season-high 137 yards against the Rams – and the secondary isn’t too bad at keeping the big plays to a minimum.

But more than anything else …

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit continues to be way, way overdue to catch a big break its way.

That was never going to happen against the Rams, and it sure didn’t happen against the Bears, Vikings, or Bengals. However, Philadelphia is almost as bad – it just as two wins.

It took a minor miracle in a big comeback against Carolina from the Eagles being on a six-game losing streak. This week, a big late rally from Hurts won’t be enough as the pain finally ends.

Philadelphia vs Detroit Prediction, Line

Detroit 23, Philadelphia 21

Line: Philadelphia -3.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3

