Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 31-15, ATS: 24-19-1, Point Total: 26-18
Friday, October 8
Stanford at Arizona State
10:30, ESPN
Line: Arizona State -13, o/u: 52
Saturday, October 9
Oregon State at Washington State
4:00, Pac-12 Network
Line: Oregon State -4, o/u: 59
Utah at USC
8:00, FOX
Line: USC -3, o/u: 52.5
UCLA at Arizona
10:30, ESPN
Line: UCLA -16, o/u: 61
