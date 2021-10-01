Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

By CollegeFootballNews.com | October 1, 2021 12:20 am CT

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 29-12, ATS: 21-17-1, Point Total: 21-18

Saturday, October 2

2:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: USC -7.5, o/u: 51

3:30, ABC

Line: Oregon -8, o/u: 57.5

5:30, Pac-12 Network

Line: Cal -7.5, o/u: 52

9:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon State -2.5, o/u: 57.5

10:30, FS1

Line: UCLA -3, o/u: 55.5

