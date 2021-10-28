Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 9

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 9 of the season.

Pac-12 Results So Far

SU: 39-22, ATS: 29-29-1, Point Total: 34-25

Saturday, October 30

3:00, FS1

Line: Arizona State -15.5, o/u: 53

3:30, FOX

Line: Oregon -24, o/u: 49

7:00, Pac-12 Network

Line: Oregon State -1.5, o/u: 55.5

7:00, ESPNU

Line: USC -21, o/u: 56.5

10:00, ESPN

Line: Utah -6.5, o/u: 60.5

10:30, FS1

Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 47.5

