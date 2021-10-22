Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 8

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.
Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 35-20, ATS: 26-26-1, Point Total: 32-21
Friday, October 22
Washington at Arizona
10:30, ESPN2
Line: Washington -18, o/u: 46.5
Saturday, October 23
Oregon at UCLA
3:30, ABC
Line: UCLA -1.5, o/u: 60
Colorado at Cal
3:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -8.5, o/u: 43.5
BYU at Washington State
3:30, FS1
Line: BYU -4, o/u: 56.5
USC at Notre Dame
7:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -6.5, o/u: 58
Utah at Oregon State
7:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -3, o/u: 57
