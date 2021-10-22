Pac-12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, How To Watch: Week 8

Pac-12

By October 22, 2021 1:17 am

Pac-12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 8 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Pac-12 Results So Far
SU: 35-20, ATS: 26-26-1, Point Total: 32-21

Friday, October 22

Washington at Arizona

10:30, ESPN2
Line: Washington -18, o/u: 46.5

Saturday, October 23

Oregon at UCLA

3:30, ABC
Line: UCLA -1.5, o/u: 60

Colorado at Cal

3:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Cal -8.5, o/u: 43.5

BYU at Washington State

3:30, FS1
Line: BYU -4, o/u: 56.5

USC at Notre Dame

7:30, NBC
Line: Notre Dame -6.5, o/u: 58

Utah at Oregon State

7:30, Pac-12 Network
Line: Utah -3, o/u: 57

