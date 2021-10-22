Oregon vs UCLA prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Oregon vs UCLA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oregon (5-1), UCLA (5-2)

Oregon vs UCLA Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

Will the Ducks state to play like they’re supposed to?

They haven’t been all that great over the last three weeks, but they managed to win two of the three – getting by in a fight against Cal last Friday – and they’re the final hope for the Pac-12 in the College Football Playoff chase.

For all of the problems and the inconsistencies, the offense has managed to run for over 200 yards in each of the last two games and was decently balanced against the Bears to get by.

For all of the good things UCLA has done to get to five wins, the pass defense is last in the Pac-12 allowing 290 yards per game. Oregon QB Anthony Brown has been up-and-down and much maligned, but he’s coming off a 244-yard day hitting 71% of his passes against Cal.

Most importantly for this, he’s not going to make big mistakes – he has just one pick on the year.

Why UCLA Will Win

UCLA’s running game continues to be fantastic.

The Oregon run defense might be a major strength, but few teams were able to keep pounding away and keep pushing. Arizona was able to give it a shot and ran for over 200 yards, and Ohio State and Cal averaged over four yards per carry, and now UCLA’s running game has to come in with an attitude.

Zach Charbonnet has rushed for over 100 yards in five of the last seven games and is coming off a season-high 131-yard day against Washington.

Even if he’s not tearing off big dashes, coming up with a few yards on first and second downs is enough – the Oregon defense is lousy on third downs.

This isn’t your normal Chip Kelly offense that goes 1000 miles per hour. It will control the clock for stretches, and in this, controlling the game and making Oregon press matters.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not exactly going to look like a team that should get to the College Football Playoff and do some damage, but Oregon will push through in the second half after a fun back-and-forth fight in the first.

It’ll look like this is the game the Ducks were waiting for. The defense will show off the talent and athleticism to hold up against the run as the game goes on, and in a positive momentum sort of way, the offense will feed off of it.

Oregon vs UCLA Prediction, Line

Oregon 30, UCLA 24

Line: UCLA -1.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

