Oregon vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Oregon vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oregon (6-1), Colorado (2-5)

Oregon vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

Oregon hasn’t exactly been playing up to its capabilities.

It’s still in the mix for the College Football Playoff – it’ll almost certainly be in by winning out – and it’s coming off a terrific win over UCLA, but it’s got the strange ability to play up or down to its competition, and the moment.

Forget the 41-19 final score against Arizona – that was scary for about 40 minutes. The 24-17 win over Cal was too close, and the team let Stanford hang around and it proved costly.

Colorado’s defense is the best in the Pac-12 on third downs, the secondary isn’t bad, and the team doesn’t screw up with a lot of penalties and takeaways, but …

Why Oregon Will Win

Yeah … the Colorado offense. It’s not very good.

It’s the worst in the country averaging just 238 yards per game. It managed just 104 yards in the ugly 26-3 loss to Cal last week, and it failed to get to 300 yards against anyone but Arizona or Northern Colorado – the team’s two wins.

How much fire is Oregon going to have? If it brings its full and undivided attention, it should be able to get this done in about a quarter.

For all of the inconsistencies, the Ducks are strong in turnover margin, they get the big plays and burst when needed, and the defensive front is starting to find a groove with the parts relatively healthy and doing a great job against the run.

Colorado doesn’t have a passing game to do much damage.

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon will be Oregon and won’t quite make this as easy as it should be, but the Colorado will help the cause by continuing to not do much of anything against a decent D.

The Ducks will get out early, take a nap for a while, and then rise back up with a big burst in the second half to put this well out of reach. Colorado won’t get the breaks needed to make this interesting.

Oregon vs Colorado Prediction, Lines

Oregon 38, Colorado 13

Line: Oregon -24, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

