Oregon State vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Oregon State vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Oregon State (4-1), Washington State (2-3)

Oregon State vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

Why is this all going so right for Oregon State? How did the team go from being the preseason predicted also-ran in the Pac-12 to a real, live contender?

The running game has been devastating.

It didn’t work all that well in the opener against Purdue, but since the loss the Beavers have ripped off over 240 rushing yards per game as they’ve been able to dominate teams like USC and Washington with grinding gashes.

BJ Baylor has blown up – 532 yards and nine scores in five games – 230-pound Deshaun Fenwick has grown into a bigger role, and it’s all combining with a defense that’s relatively rested throughout games and holds up well against the run.

Washington State’s offense is having problems, but …

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougar run defense hasn’t been awful.

It got ripped through by Utah State and Utah, but he managed to keep USC to under 50 yards – partly because the Trojan passing game went off – for a defense that’s not all that bad at getting off the field.

There’s a shot Wazzu could beat Oregon State at its own game. It’s not going to run, but it’s great at controlling the time of possession battle and it could make the OSU O press a bit more than usual.

For all of the good things the Beavers are doing, the defense is awful on third downs. Washington State has to combine its controlling style with actual movement down the field, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Washington State is miserable on third downs … usually.

A 21-6 win over Cal was a huge step for a program that can’t get going so far under head coach Nick Rolovich.

How did it happen? The defense was strong, but the offense did its part by converting 47% of it its third down chances. It also helped that Cal couldn’t run the ball – that’s not going to happen on the other side in this.

Oregon State’s offensive line it playing too well. Washington State won’t generate enough consistent pressure into the backfield, the Beaver runners will grind out a few good scoring drives in the second half to set the tone, and the Cougar offense won’t have enough pop to keep up.

Oregon State vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Oregon State 26, Washington State 20

Line: Oregon State -4, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

