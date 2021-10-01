Old Dominion vs UTEP Prediction, Game Preview

COld Dominion vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Old Dominion vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Old Dominion (1-3), UTEP (3-1)

Old Dominion vs UTEP Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

The Monarchs aren’t bad.

They might be 1-3, but there’s no shame in losing to Wake Forest or Liberty for a program that’s just getting up and going again, but pushing Buffalo in a 35-34 loss is a nice step.

The ODU running game has been great – the young combination of Elijah Davis and Jon-Luke Peaker are averaging over six yards per carry – and the offense is showing the potential to be dangerous with more time logged in.

UTEP isn’t going crank up the O and put this away easily. It’s bad on third downs and turned it over ten times in just four games.

Why UTEP Will Win

So what are the Miners doing to get to 3-1? The running game was great in the first two games, the passing attack was solid over the last two, and there’s real, live offensive production – that’s not a given for the program over the years.

It’s the other side that’s leading the way to wins.

The Miners are hardly a brick wall, but they’re holding up reasonably well – allowing under 350 yards in three of the four games, all the wins – and they’re dominating on third downs. Teams are only converting 19% of their third down chances.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Old Dominion QB DJ Mack do enough with the passing game if UTEP continues to bring a strong run D?

The ground game might work. The Monarch offensive line is strong in pass protection for an attack that controls the clock for long stretches. Which team will turn the ball over less?

The Monarch defensive line will get in the backfield. UTEP’s won’t.

Old Dominion vs UTEP Prediction, Line

Old Dominion 31, UTEP 27

Line: UTEP -5.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

