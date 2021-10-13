Oklahoma vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Oklahoma vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ABC

Record: TCU (3-2), Oklahoma (6-0)

TCU vs Oklahoma Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

It’s not like all of Oklahoma’s problems just magically floated away.

Of course it’s been a fun week of doing the hand gesture thing the other way and making Texas people feel bad about themselves, but the fact remains that this is still a very, very inconsistent Sooner team that has yet to win a game against an FBS team by more than a touchdown.

TCU is a lot of things with a lot of issues, but it’s amazing at converting on third downs, it’s efficient enough to score whenever there’s a chance, and it doesn’t beat itself with a ton of penalties, turnovers, and mistakes.

It’s an efficient team that’s going to keep coming at OU for a full 60 minutes. Considering how the Sooners all but tried to give away the Tulane and Kansas State games, and didn’t get the wake-up call that the Red River Showdown started at 11 local time, this might not be an easy out.

However …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

Does TCU have anyone left to put on the field?

The team might have beaten Texas Tech 52-31, but it took a massive hit injury-wise in several spots. Worst of all, leading rusher Zach Evans and star QB Max Duggan were both banged up enough to be very, very questionable for this.

Those two don’t play run D, though.

The Horned Frogs have been blasted over the last three weeks by the SMU, Texas, and Texas Tech ground games for well over 800 yards and close to six yards per pop.

Thanks to the legendary performance by backup QB Caleb Williams, and a huge day from Kennedy Brooks, the OU ground attack finally worked against a good team, rolling up 339 yards on the ground and a season-high 662 yards overall.

For what it’s worth, Williams was taking most of the first team reps in practice, but Spencer Ratter is still in the mix.

What’s Going To Happen

Even with all of the injuries, TCU is never the team – and Gary Patterson isn’t the coach – you want to face when you need to refocus after a massive game like Oklahoma just played.

Here’s the big question – does the Oklahoma offense go back to being the OKLAHOMA offense with Williams under center? Can the team maintain the explosion and balance is showed last week in Dallas?

It’s not like the team was bad with Rattler – it just wasn’t able to finish off games with ease, and the rushing attack wasn’t there without a runner under center.

TCU has played up or down to its competition all year, and it’s about to do it yet again with a plucky effort in the second half. The Sooners will get up big right away, but the Horned Frogs will slowly keep chipping away.

It still won’t be enough. OU will be 7-0 with yet another interesting performance.

TCU vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 38, TCU 31

Line: Oklahoma -13.5, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

