Oklahoma vs Kansas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Oklahoma vs Kansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Oklahoma (7-0), Kansas (1-5)

Oklahoma vs Kansas Game Preview

Why Oklahoma Will Win

This is what we were all waiting for.

It might be a wee bit late for the Heisman race, but it’s not crazy to think that Caleb Williams could be the most important and signature player of the 2021 season if he’s able to keep this up.

Shot out of a cannon on a fourth down run that flipped the Texas game, he took all the pressure of being the new starter and hit TCU for 295 yards and four touchdowns – connecting on 78% of his throws – with 66 yards and a score.

He’s running the offense better, RB Kennedy Brooks hit the 150+ mark on the ground for the second game in a row, and it’s all finally working.

Why Kansas Will Win

Oklahoma has a bizarre way of only playing for about 38 minutes. Those minutes might be spread out, or they might come early, but this team just can’t seem to maintain its focus and consistency for a full 60.

Whether it was starting slow against Texas, or letting TCU hang around last week, or almost collapsing against Kansas State and Tulane, the Sooners let down, and they’ll certainly going to it in what should be a breather of a week.

Kansas might not be playing all that well – to be kind – but the O worked against Duke, the backfield has a few decent options if they can get any room, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma will call its shot.

Kansas will surprise with an early score, but the Sooners will go on a big scoring run with the running game tearing off home run after home run. It’ll be over at halftime.

Oklahoma vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 58, Kansas 17

Line: Oklahoma -39, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

