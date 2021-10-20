Oklahoma State vs Iowa State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Oklahoma State vs Iowa State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oklahoma State (6-0), Iowa State (4-2)

Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Yeah, Iowa State appears to be getting back to the team that we all thought we were getting when the season started, but let’s relax on this just a wee bit.

It’s not time to start holding parades for beating Kansas and Kansas State.

Oklahoma State is battle-hardened at the one team to beat Baylor – the Bears got by Iowa State a few weeks ago – and pulled off a terrific win over Texas helped by the continued rise of Jaylen Warren.

Everyone might be fawning over Bijan Robinson of Texas, and Breece Hall is the star back in this, but Warren is the hottest back in the Big 12 with four straight 100-yard games with a 193-yard performance against the Longhorns.

He’s been great, the defense has been fantastic, and the Cowboys have the makeup and the style to be exactly what’s needed to match what Iowa State does because …

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Iowa State defense showed up from the start.

The offense was the problem early on, but that rebounded fast with four straight games of well over 400 yards. That side is humming – the balance is there with 200 yards passing and rushing in the last three games – but it’s the other side that’s dominating.

It allowed over 300 yards in each of the last two games, but it’s not getting gouged, it’s the best in the conference against the run, fifth in pass defense, and overall the D is third in the nation.

Oklahoma State has to be ready to get into a slugfest, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State’s defensive front is going to take over.

The Iowa State offense is playing better overall now than the Cowboy attack, but the fantastic OSU pass rush, the ability to come up with stops on third downs, and yeah, overall, the attitude of still not being respected enough will come through.

It’ll be a tight game coming down to the last few possessions. Brock Purdy will have one last shot to pull it off, but the Cowboys will get the stop.

Oklahoma State vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 23, Iowa State 20

Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

