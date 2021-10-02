Ohio vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Ohio vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Akron (1-3), Ohio (0-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio vs Akron Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

Is anything going right in this disastrous season?

It’s been a stunning dud, but the offensive line hasn’t been too bad at keeping teams out of the backfield, and the on the other side the pass defense hasn’t been too awful. But for Ohio, it’s really about playing a team like Akron that’s having almost as many issues.

The Akron offensive front is having a nightmare of a time keeping defenses out of the backfield, there are too many mistakes, and the D can’t come up with any stops on third downs.

But …

– Week 5 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Akron Will Win

Ohio really, really can’t seem to do anything right.

Akron at least got walloped by Ohio State and Auburn. Ohio couldn’t do much against Northwestern and Syracuse.

There’s still a long, long way to go for the Zip program that’s taking baby steps, but at least the offense can slow things down and control the clock just enough to matter. Ohio doesn’t have the offense to blow up when it has its chances, but …

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Come on, Ohio. Enough.

Frank Solich was a great head coach for the program, but this team shouldn’t have gone into the tank just because the guy retired.

The offense needs two good scoring drives to break the dam, and it’ll get that in InfoCision.

Akron might be improving, but it’s going to be totally miserable on third downs on both sides of the ball. Ohio will be just slightly miserable.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Akron vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Ohio 34, Akron 27

Line: Ohio -9.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings