Ohio State vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Ohio State vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Ohio State (5-1), Indiana (4-2)

Ohio State vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Ohio State Will Win

The Indiana offense isn’t there.

It was fun against Idaho, and it worked okay against WKU, but in Big Ten play it scored a grand total of 21 points in three games. Granted, the Hoosiers faced Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan State, but it’s not like Ohio State is a week off – even with its mediocre D.

On the flip side, the Ohio State O is the most productive in college football. It was five yards away from 500 in the opener against Minnesota and cranked up well over five bills against everyone since.

QB CJ Stroud has settled in. He’s playing at a Heisman-level stat-wise, TreVeyon Henderson might be the best running back in college football, and Indiana doesn’t have any prayer of keeping up any sort of pace if the Buckeye machine gets going early.

Why Indiana Will Win

The Ohio State defense is a whole lot better now that it’s not dealing with Oregon, but it’s still a bit suspect.

Granted, most teams are throwing to try keeping up the pace – and not doing a good job of it – but Akron is the only team that couldn’t get to 200 yards through the air.

IU can’t make this any sort of a shootout, and time of possession won’t matter that much since the Buckeyes can go on a one-play scoring drive at almost any time, but controlling the clock as much as possible matters.

The Hoosiers are good in the time of possession battle, overall the defense has done its part to keep games alive. No one has gouged them yet, with Cincinnati being held to just 328 yards and getting key points from the special teams. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Indiana is incredibly plucky.

It hasn’t been able get the season going thanks to a slate with four top ten-caliber teams in the first six outings.

It couldn’t do anything offensively against Penn State, but even in the 24-0 loss the game never got out of hand. The Iowa loss was over fast thanks to turnovers and a big early offensive hit, but the Michigan State game was a close fight and Cincinnati was there for the taking.

Yeah … this one won’t be that close.

The rested Buckeye offense will need a little while to stretch its legs, and then the big play drives will come. The IU offense won’t be able to keep up the fight after the midway point of the third. Then it’ll open up.

Ohio State vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Ohio State 41, Indiana 17

Line: Ohio State -21, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

