Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Northern Illinois vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Northern Illinois vs Toledo How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Northern Illinois (3-2), Toledo (3-2)

Northern Illinois vs Toledo Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

That’s the Northern Illinois running game we’ve all been waiting for.

It’s what the program has been built on, and it’s been great over the last few weeks with 292 yards against Maine and a 242-yard performance against Eastern Michigan – winning both games.

The offense is finishing off its deep drives with points, it’s controlling the clock, and the offensive front is fantastic in pass protection.

Speaking of running games …

Why Toledo Will Win

Now it’s all starting to work.

Toledo needs to run well to win, and it didn’t do that against Notre Dame and Colorado State. The offensive line has to take over the game right away, and the running game has to get to 200 yards.

3-0 when it does that, it has to barrel through a Northern Illinois defense that allowed over 200 yards twice and 191 to Wyoming.

On the other side, Toledo’s defense is the best in the MAC at getting into the backfield, which is partly why it leads the league allowing fewer than 300 yards per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Toledo will run better.

The Northern Illinois run defense will come up with a few good stops early on, but it’ll wear down as the game goes on. Toledo has only allowed more than 150 rushing yards once this year. Northern Illinois will give up two bills on the ground.

Northern Illinois vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Toledo 27, Northern Illinois 23

Line: Toledo -13, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

