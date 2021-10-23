Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Northern Illinois (5-2), Central Michigan (4-3)

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

Is Northern Illinois really ready to make a big step forward in the MAC race? It all starts with ten running game.

It took a few years, but this is how the program is supposed to roll with 240 rushing yards or more on the ground against everyone but Michigan and Georgia Tech.

It’s getting a massive year out of its offensive front, the O controls games by dominating the time of possession battle, and the formula might just be good enough to counteract Central Michigan’s biggest strengths.

Can the Chippewas stop the run? Sort of, but it hasn’t played too many teams that gave it much of a shot. Central Michigan allows more than four yards per carry, and …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The defensive front is great at getting into the backfield.

Northern Illinois might be outstanding at preventing defenses from getting to the quarterback, but Troy Hairston and company are about to provide a huge test.

The Chippewas lead the MAC in tackles for loss and are second in sacks – they’re going to be happy to make Northern Illinois try to win this through the air.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams have been involved in tight battle after tight battle. Five of the seven Northern Illinois games were decided bay a touchdown or less, and three of the last four Central Michigan games have been close.

The Northern Illinois ground game will control the clock and the tempo for a while, but the Central Michigan defense is too good at getting off the field – it’s outstanding on third downs.

The Huskies will have to throw the ball late, and it’s not going to work.

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 27, Northern Illinois 23

Line: Central Michigan -5.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

