North Texas vs Rice prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

North Texas vs Rice How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: North Texas (1-6), Rice (3-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

North Texas vs Rice Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

The Rice offense isn’t good enough to keep up if North Texas can get out to a huge start.

Shocking win over UAB aside, the Owls still only came up with 346 yards of total O, there isn’t enough of a running game, and the passing attack isn’t built to bomb away to keep up in a firefight.

The 30 points scores last week against the Blazers were the most against any FBS team, with only one other game with over 17.

North Texas has its issues, but the offense is versatile, balanced, and it wouldn’t have a problem getting into a back-and-forth battle, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Rice Will Win

The North Texas defense isn’t good enough.

The offense might have enough parts to come up with over 200 yards both running and passing if everything goes right, but the line allows way too many plays behind the line. It’s that other side that’s the issue.

The run defense stuffed Liberty last week, but it allowed over 300 yards through the air for the second straight game in yet another loss. The Mean Green are allowing 35 points per game, they’re turning the ball over way too much, and Rice should be able to take control of all of that because …

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Slower and steadier should win the race here.

Rice is terrific at owning the time of possession battle, and it should be able to grind a bit – even if the running game isn’t great – by converting on just about every important third down.

The Owls will show off decent balance with one of the most efficient and effective offensive days of the year. All of a sudden, Rice will win four of its last five games as it makes a sneaky push for a bowl game.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

North Texas vs Rice Prediction, Lines

Rice 34, North Texas 27

Line: Rice -2.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings