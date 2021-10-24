NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 7

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 64-31, ATS: 52-43, Point Total: 53-42

– Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Prediction: Cleveland 23, Denver 20

Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u: 41

Final Score: Cleveland 17, Denver 14

1:00, FOX

Line: Green Bay -8, o/u: 47.5

1:00, CBS

Line: Kansas City -4.5, o/u: 57.5

1:00, FOX

Line: Atlanta -2.5, o/u: 47.5

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -7, o/u: 42.5

1:00, FOX

Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 42.5

1:00, CBS

Line: Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 46

4:05, FOX

Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 49

4:05, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -16.5, o/u: 50.5

4:25, CBS

Line: Arizona -18, o/u: 47.5

4:25, CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -12, o/u: 47

8:20, NBC

Line: San Francisco -4, o/u: 43

8:15, ESPN

Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 42

