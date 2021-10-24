NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 7

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Results So Far
SU: 64-31, ATS: 52-43, Point Total: 53-42
Denver at Cleveland
Prediction: Cleveland 23, Denver 20
Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u: 41
Final Score: Cleveland 17, Denver 14
Washington at Green Bay
1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -8, o/u: 47.5
Kansas City at Tennessee
1:00, CBS
Line: Kansas City -4.5, o/u: 57.5
Atlanta at Miami
1:00, FOX
Line: Atlanta -2.5, o/u: 47.5
New York Jets at New England
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -7, o/u: 42.5
Carolina at New York Giants
1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 42.5
Cincinnati at Baltimore
1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 46
Philadelphia at Las Vegas
4:05, FOX
Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 49
Detroit at Los Angeles Rams
4:05, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -16.5, o/u: 50.5
Houston at Arizona
4:25, CBS
Line: Arizona -18, o/u: 47.5
Chicago at Tampa Bay
4:25, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -12, o/u: 47
Indianapolis at San Francisco
8:20, NBC
Line: San Francisco -4, o/u: 43
New Orleans at Seattle
8:15, ESPN
Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 42