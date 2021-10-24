NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 7

NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 7

NFL Predictions

NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 7

By October 24, 2021 12:45 am

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 7 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 64-31, ATS: 52-43, Point Total: 53-42

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland

Prediction: Cleveland 23, Denver 20
Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u: 41
Final Score: Cleveland 17, Denver 14

Washington at Green Bay

1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -8, o/u: 47.5

Kansas City at Tennessee

1:00, CBS
Line: Kansas City -4.5, o/u: 57.5

Atlanta at Miami

1:00, FOX
Line: Atlanta -2.5, o/u: 47.5

New York Jets at New England

1:00, CBS
Line: New England -7, o/u: 42.5

Carolina at New York Giants

1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 42.5

Cincinnati at Baltimore

1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 46

Philadelphia at Las Vegas

4:05, FOX
Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 49

Detroit at Los Angeles Rams

4:05, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -16.5, o/u: 50.5

Houston at Arizona

4:25, CBS
Line: Arizona -18, o/u: 47.5

Chicago at Tampa Bay

4:25, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -12, o/u: 47

Indianapolis at San Francisco

8:20, NBC
Line: San Francisco -4, o/u: 43

New Orleans at Seattle

8:15, ESPN
Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 42

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

