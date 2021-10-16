NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 6

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 6 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 54-27, ATS: 46-35, Point Total: 47-34

Thursday, October 14

Prediction: Tampa Bay 30, Philadelphia 24

Line: Tampa Bay -7, o/u: 53

Final Score: Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

Sunday, October 17

9:30 am, CBS

Line: Miami -3, o/u: 47

1:00, FOX

Line: Green Bay -6, o/u: 44

1:00, FOX

Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 46

1:00, CBS

Line: Indianapolis -10, o/u: 43.5

1:00, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -9, o/u: 48.5

Kansas City at Washington

1:00, FOX

Line: Kansas City -7, o/u: 54

Minnesota at Carolina

1:00, CBS

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 46

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore

1:00, FOX

Line: Baltimore -2.5, o/u: 51.5

Arizona at Cleveland

4:05, FOX

Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 48.5

Las Vegas at Denver

4:25, CBS

Line: Denver -4, o/u: 43.5

Dallas at New England

4:25, CBS

Line: Dallas -3,5, o/u: 50.5

Seattle at Pittsburgh

8:20, NBC

Line: Pittsburgh -5, o/u: 43

Monday, October 18

Buffalo at Tennessee

8:15, ESPN

Line: Buffalo-6, o/u: 53.5

