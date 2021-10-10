NFL Game Previews, Schedule, Predictions, Lines, How To Watch: Week 5

NFL predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, how to watch, and TV listings for Week 5 of the season.
Thursday, October 7
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle
Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 34, Seattle 30
Line: Los Angeles Rams -2.5, o/u: 54.5
Final Score: Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle 17
Sunday, October 10
Atlanta vs New York Jets (in London)
9:30, NFL Network
Line: Atlanta -3, o/u: 45
Green Bay at Cincinnati
1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -3, o/u: 50.5
Detroit at Minnesota
1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -10, o/u: 49.5
Denver at Pittsburgh
1:00, FOX
Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 39.5
Miami at Tampa Bay
1:00, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -10, o/u: 47.5
New Orleans at Washington
2:00, CBS
Line: New Orleans -2.5, o/u: 43.5
Philadelphia at Carolina
1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -3, o/u: 46
Tennessee at Jacksonville
12:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -4.5, o/u: 48.5
New England at Houston
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -8, o/u: 39
Chicago at Las Vegas
4:05, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -5.5, o/u: 45.5
Cleveland at Los Angels Chargers
4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -2.5, o/u: 46.5
New York Giants at Dallas
4:25, FOX
Line: Dallas -7, o/u: 52.5
San Francisco at Arizona
4:25, FOX
Line: Arizona -5, o/u: 48.5
Buffalo at Kansas City
8:20, NBC
Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 56.5
Monday, October 11
Indianapolis at Baltimore
8:15, ESPN
Line: Baltimore -7, o/u: 46.5