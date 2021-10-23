NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 7

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021

Cincinnati has gone under the total in its last five games. Will the Bengals be able to slow down Ba…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

New York and Carolina are both going to be missing key offensive players when they square off on Sun…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

The Green Bay Packers hope to use the Washington Football Team as a stepping stone for a sixth conse…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking for their biggest win of the season in Sunday’s road trip to…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

Can the Falcons keep their momentum going on the road against the hapless Dolphins on Sunday afterno…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

Can New England get its revenge at home against the Jets on Sunday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

Can the Detroit Lions pull off a huge upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

Can the Las Vegas Raiders improve to 5-2 on the season with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Su…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

Chicago heads to Tampa Bay for a crucial meeting between two NFL foes. Can the Bears get back to the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

Houston heads to Arizona for a crucial matchup between two teams going in completely different direc…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021

Can the Colts register their second win in a row on Sunday night, or will Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com

