NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 7

NFL Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-23-2021
Cincinnati has gone under the total in its last five games. Will the Bengals be able to slow down Ba…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
New York and Carolina are both going to be missing key offensive players when they square off on Sun…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Washington Football Team vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
The Green Bay Packers hope to use the Washington Football Team as a stepping stone for a sixth conse…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking for their biggest win of the season in Sunday’s road trip to…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
Can the Falcons keep their momentum going on the road against the hapless Dolphins on Sunday afterno…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
Can New England get its revenge at home against the Jets on Sunday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
Can the Detroit Lions pull off a huge upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
Can the Las Vegas Raiders improve to 5-2 on the season with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Su…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
Chicago heads to Tampa Bay for a crucial meeting between two NFL foes. Can the Bears get back to the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
Houston heads to Arizona for a crucial matchup between two teams going in completely different direc…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-24-2021
Can the Colts register their second win in a row on Sunday night, or will Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com