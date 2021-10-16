NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 6

By October 16, 2021 12:31 am

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

Can the Jacksonville Jaguars break their 20-game losing streak by taking down the Miami Dolphins on…
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

Who will win Sunday’s AFC South battle between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts? …
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

Can Green Bay squeak out a win on the road at Soldier Field against the Bears on Sunday?…
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

Can Kansas City get its revenge on the road against Washington on Sunday afternoon?…
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

The Panthers look to end a two-game losing streak when they face Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Viki…
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

Can Justin Herbert and the Chargers collect a fourth consecutive win, or will Lamar Jackson and the…
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

Detroit will be hoping to end its winless start to the season when it hosts Cincinnati on Sunday aft…
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

Los Angeles is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games against New York. Has Sunday afternoon’s line been infla…
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

Arizona heads to Cleveland from a crucial NFC vs AFC showdown that can go a long way to shaping the…
Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

The New England Patriots face an uphill battle when hosting the Dallas Cowboys in an inter-conferenc…
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

Las Vegas heads to Denver for a crucial AFC West matchup that is sure to have massive playoff implic…
Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021

The Seattle Seahawks will be looking for a bit of Geno Smith magic in Sunday’s head-to-head showdown…
