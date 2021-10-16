NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 6

NFL Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
Can the Jacksonville Jaguars break their 20-game losing streak by taking down the Miami Dolphins on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
Who will win Sunday’s AFC South battle between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts? …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
Can Green Bay squeak out a win on the road at Soldier Field against the Bears on Sunday?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
Can Kansas City get its revenge on the road against Washington on Sunday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
The Panthers look to end a two-game losing streak when they face Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Viki…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
Can Justin Herbert and the Chargers collect a fourth consecutive win, or will Lamar Jackson and the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
Detroit will be hoping to end its winless start to the season when it hosts Cincinnati on Sunday aft…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
Los Angeles is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games against New York. Has Sunday afternoon’s line been infla…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
Arizona heads to Cleveland from a crucial NFC vs AFC showdown that can go a long way to shaping the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
The New England Patriots face an uphill battle when hosting the Dallas Cowboys in an inter-conferenc…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
Las Vegas heads to Denver for a crucial AFC West matchup that is sure to have massive playoff implic…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2021
The Seattle Seahawks will be looking for a bit of Geno Smith magic in Sunday’s head-to-head showdown…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com