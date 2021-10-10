NFL Free Predictions, Previews from Winners & Whiners: Week 5

NFL Predictions

By October 10, 2021 12:57 am

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets in London on Sunday morning. …
Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

Can the Miami Dolphins pull off a huge upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday? …
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

Carolina will be hoping to have star running back Christian McCaffrey on the field when it faces Phi…
New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Football Team Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

New Orleans will be seeking consistency when it faces Washington in a matchup of 2-2 teams on Sunday…
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

Tennessee heads to Jacksonville for a key AFC South showdown on Sunday. Can the Titans bounce back f…
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

The Minnesota Vikings hope to use the Detroit Lions as a stepping stone to get back into the win col…
Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

Can the Broncos bounce back with a win on the road against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon?…
Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

Can Cincinnati take advantage of the extra time off with a win at home over the Packers on Sunday?…
New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

Can Mac Jones and the New England Patriots exploit a struggle Houston defense or will Davis Mills an…
Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

Chicago heads to Las Vegas for a crucial AFC against NFC matchup between two teams struggling in the…
Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

Get the latest odds and predictions for this NFL battle between the Cleveland Browns and the Los Ang…
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a division match-up between two of the NFL’s greatest…
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

The Cardinals look to stay undefeated against the 49ers, who could be starting rookie Trey Lance….
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-10-2021

The Kansas City Chiefs will have their hands full in an AFC showdown with a fellow contender in the…
