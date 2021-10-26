NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 8 highlighted by Green Bay at Arizona, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, and Tampa Bay at New Orleans

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 8 NFL Expert Picks

Green Bay at Arizona | Carolina at Atlanta

Miami at Buffalo | San Fran at Chicago

Pittsburgh at Cleveland | Phil at Detroit

Tenn at Indianapolis | Cincinnati at Jets

Rams at Houston | New England at Chargers

Jacksonville at Seattle | Wash at Denver

Tampa Bay at New Orleans | Dallas at Minn

Giants at Kansas City | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 9 College Picks

Green Bay at Arizona

8:20 FOX/NFL Network

Line: Arizona -6, o/u: 51

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Green Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Week 8 NFL Expert Picks

Green Bay at Arizona | Carolina at Atlanta

Miami at Buffalo | San Fran at Chicago

Pittsburgh at Cleveland | Phil at Detroit

Tenn at Indianapolis | Cincinnati at Jets

Rams at Houston | New England at Chargers

Jacksonville at Seattle | Wash at Denver

Tampa Bay at New Orleans | Dallas at Minn

Giants at Kansas City | Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 9 College Picks

NEXT: Carolina at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions