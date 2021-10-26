NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 8 highlighted by Green Bay at Arizona, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, and Tampa Bay at New Orleans
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Week 8 NFL Expert Picks
CFN Expert Week 9 College Picks
Green Bay at Arizona
8:20 FOX/NFL Network
Line: Arizona -6, o/u: 51
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Green Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
