NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

NFL Predictions

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

By October 26, 2021 12:48 am

By |

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 8 highlighted by Green Bay at Arizona, Pittsburgh at Cleveland, and Tampa Bay at New Orleans

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 8 NFL Expert Picks
Green Bay at Arizona | Carolina at Atlanta
Miami at Buffalo | San Fran at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cleveland | Phil at Detroit
Tenn at Indianapolis | Cincinnati at Jets
Rams at Houston | New England at Chargers
Jacksonville at Seattle | Wash at Denver
Tampa Bay at New Orleans | Dallas at Minn
Giants at Kansas City | Results So Far
 CFN Expert Week 9 College Picks

Green Bay at Arizona

8:20 FOX/NFL Network
Line: Arizona -6, o/u: 51

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Green Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Week 8 NFL Expert Picks
Green Bay at Arizona | Carolina at Atlanta
Miami at Buffalo | San Fran at Chicago
Pittsburgh at Cleveland | Phil at Detroit
Tenn at Indianapolis | Cincinnati at Jets
Rams at Houston | New England at Chargers
Jacksonville at Seattle | Wash at Denver
Tampa Bay at New Orleans | Dallas at Minn
Giants at Kansas City | Results So Far
 CFN Expert Week 9 College Picks

NEXT: Carolina at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , CFN, CFN Expert Picks, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, How to watch, Lines, News, NFL, NFL Predictions, Teams Conferences, Week 8

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home