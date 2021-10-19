NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 7 highlighted by Chicago at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Seattle, and Kansas City at Tennessee.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB

KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami

Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants

Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas

Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona

Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran

New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far

Denver at Cleveland

8:20 FOX/NFL Network

Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

