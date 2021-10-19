NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 7

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By October 19, 2021 2:09 am

By

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 7 highlighted by Chicago at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Seattle, and Kansas City at Tennessee.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 7 NFL Expert Picks
Denver at Cleveland | Wash at GB
KC at Tenn | Atlanta at Miami
Jets at NE | Carolina at Giants
Cincinnati at Balt | Phil at Vegas
Detroit at Rams | Houston at Arizona
Chicago at TB | Indy at San Fran
 New Orleans at Seattle | Results So Far
CFN Expert Week 8 College Picks

Denver at Cleveland

8:20 FOX/NFL Network
Line: Cleveland -3.5, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

