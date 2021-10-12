NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 6 highlighted by Green Bay at Chicago, Arizona at Cleveland, and Dallas at New England.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia | Miami at Jax
Green Bay at Chicago | Cincinnati at Detroit
Houston at Indianapolis | Rams at Giants
KC at Washington | Minnesota at Carolina
Chargers at Baltimore | Arizona at Cleveland
Las Vegas at Denver | Dallas at New England
Seattle at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Tennessee
Results So Far | Week 7 College Picks
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
8:20 ESPN
Line: Tampa Bay -7, o/u: 52.5
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
Week 6 NFL Expert Picks
