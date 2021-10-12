NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 6 highlighted by Green Bay at Chicago, Arizona at Cleveland, and Dallas at New England.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

8:20 ESPN

Line: Tampa Bay -7, o/u: 52.5

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

