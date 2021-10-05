NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 5 highlighted by Buffalo at Kansas City, the Rams at Seattle, and San Francisco at Arizona

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta

Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn

Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina

Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston

Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers

NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona

Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle

8:20, NFL

Line: Los Angeles -2, o/u: 54.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

