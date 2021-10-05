NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5

NFL Predictions

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5

By October 5, 2021 1:26 pm

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 5 highlighted by Buffalo at Kansas City, the Rams at Seattle, and San Francisco at Arizona

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks
LA Rams at Seattle | NY Jets at Atlanta
Green Bay at Cincinnati | Detroit at Minn
Denver at Pittsburgh | Miami at Tampa Bay
New Orleans at Wash | Phil at Carolina
Tenn at Jacksonville | New England at Houston
Chicago at Vegas | Cleveland at LA Chargers
NY Giants at Dallas | San Francisco at Arizona
Buffalo at Kansas City | Indy at Baltimore
NFL Pick Results So Far
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle

8:20, NFL
Line: Los Angeles -2, o/u: 54.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

