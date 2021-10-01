NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 4

college football, college football predictions, video, college football picks, college football expert picks, college football bet, best college football bets, college football picks week 5, college football week 5 predictions, week 5 best bets,
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 4 highlighted by Tampa Bay at New England, Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina at Dallas
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Jacksonville at Cincinnati
8:20, NFL
Line: Cincinnati -7.5, o/u: 46
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cincinnati
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cincinnati*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati