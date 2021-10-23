New York Jets vs New England prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

New York Jets vs New England How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New York Jets (1-4), New England (2-4)

New York Jets vs New England Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

It’s not like New England is lighting it up.

It was able to beat the Jets 25-6 in Week 2, but Zach Wilson and the offense have improved as the season has gone on, and New England keeps trying to find the consistency needed to go on a run.

As long as Wilson and the Jet offense can keep the mistakes to a minimum – a problem in the first meeting with four giveaways – the hope has to be to do what it did against Titans and get the passing game going just enough keep things close.

The Patriots have been lit up through the air over the last three games but …

Why New England Will Win

Zach Wilson isn’t Tom Brady or Dak Prescott. Granted, Houston’s Davis Mills was able to put up some yards against the Patriots, too, but the Jets haven’t hit 200 yards through the air in three of their last four games.

The New England offense hasn’t been explosive enough, but it’s at least consistent.

Mac Jones and the passing game will blow past 200 yards – the Jet game was the only time the O didn’t get to the mark – and the ground attack is starting to add more punch.

What’s Going To Happen

There won’t be anything pretty about this. It’ll be a grind-and-go game for the Patriots, relying on field goals, third down stops, and a +2 turnover margin against a team that has yet to pick off a pass.

New York Jets vs New England Prediction, Line

New England 26, New York Jets 17

Line: New England -7, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

