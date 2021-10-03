New York Giants vs New Orleans prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

New York Giants vs New Orleans How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: New York Giants (0-3), New Orleans (2-1)

New York Giants vs New Orleans Game Preview

Why New York Giants Will Win

Which New Orleans team will show up?

Even though it’s 2-1 and things were a whole lot better after the disastrous performance against Carolina. the offense isn’t exactly humming. More to the points, it’s not exactly consistent.

Jameis Winston and the passing game have yet to get to 160 yards, the points are coming off turnovers, and the Giants – for all of their faults – aren’t giving the ball away.

Start with this. New York has turned it over twice so far. That’s it. New Orleans came up with three takeaways in the two wins, and were a -1 in turnover margin in the lone loss. However …

Why New Orleans Will Win

That’s a bit too simplistic.

Of course turnovers matter – and the Saint offense might need them – but the New Orleans success has been more than that. The D also stuffed the Green Bay and New England running games.

The Giants have been fine on the ground – Daniel Jones takes off, and Saquon Barkley is becoming a factor again – but it’s hard to win when you don’t score. The New York downfield passing game is trying, but it’s not consistent and it’s not generating points in a frustrating run.

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants just need a break.

They need the right bounce, the right drive, the right play. They need New Orleans to screw up, and they need the pass rush to make that happen by pressuring Winston all game long.

However, in the true home opener, New Orleans will play inspired, it’ll win the turnover battle – at least, it won’t lose it – and the defense will rise up and take this game away in the fourth.

New York Giants vs New Orleans Prediction, Line

New Orleans 27, New York Giants 17

Line: New Orleans -7, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

