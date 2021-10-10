New Orleans vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

New Orleans vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New Orleans (2-2), Washington (2-2)

New Orleans vs Washington Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

The running game is taking over.

This isn’t your normal New Orleans passing attack that uses the passing game like a short running game. It uses the running game like the running game, and Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill have a thing that’s working.

Kamara might be a do-it-all playmaker, but he hasn’t been a big rushing yard guy over the years – he’s not normally a 100-yard back. Now he has close to 300 yards in four games, and Hill is being Hill by barreling for three touchdowns and 60 yards over the last two weeks.

Commit to the run against Washington – like the Giants and Bills did, to a certain extent – and it’ll work.

Why Washington Will Win

So what’s going wrong? Why can’t New Orleans get this thing going?

There isn’t enough talent at receiver for Jameis Winston to work with, but the bigger culprit is a pass defense that’s getting ripped apart.

Oddly enough, it’s not Aaron Rodgers who had any success. Sam Darnold, Mac Jones, and Daniel Jones were the ones who pushed the defensive backs. Taylor Heineke is quickly growing into a playmaker for a Washington offense that needed some pop.

He should blow past 200 yards and flirt with 300 if he and Terry McLaurin get on a roll like they did in the win over Atlanta.

The Football Team has to get up fast and make the Saint offense press through the air, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Washington is horrible on third downs.

New Orleans might not be explosive enough, and it might be junk-balling its way to points and production, but it’s rocking on third downs. The defense – for all its faults – is getting off the field.

Heineke will keep the Football Team in the game with two third quarter scoring drives, but the O will stall too often.

New Orleans vs Washington Prediction, Line

New Orleans 30, Washington 26

Line: New Orleans -2.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

