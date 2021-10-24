New Orleans vs Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, October 25

New Orleans vs Seattle How To Watch

Date: Monday, October 25

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: New Orleans (3-2), Seattle (2-4)

New Orleans vs Seattle Game Preview

Why New Orleans Will Win

The week off will work wonders.

It’s not like the team was limping in the bye – it rolled Washington in Week 5 – but getting two weeks to get ready for Geno Smith and not Russell Wilson should make this a whole lot easier.

What’s Seattle doing without Wilson? It’s pounding and trying to pound some more to take the pressure off of Smith. It almost worked in the Sunday night game against Pittsburgh in a physical overtime battle.

The Seahawks catch a break of an extra day, but the Saint defense that’s the best in the league at allowing fewest yards per carry and second overall in run defense should be that much tougher. But …

Why Seattle Will Win

The Seahawks have a few parts back and ready to go for the ground game. Chris Carson might still be out with a neck injury, but Rashaad Penny is back along with Alex Collins from a hamstring injury.

Geno Smith might not be Russell Wilson, but he’s had time to get settled in, it’s his gig now for the next few weeks, and outside of a few key mistakes, he wasn’t bad against Pittsburgh.

For all of the defense’s problems, it’s great on third downs, it’s going against a New Orleans offense with a mediocre passing game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll come down to who has the better ground attack, and it’ll be New Orleans.

Alvin Kamara should go off on the league’s 30th-ranked rushing D, the Saint defense has only allowed more than 100 yards once, and it’ll be an interesting grind with the rested team overcoming the early boost from the Seahawk crowd.

New Orleans vs Seattle Prediction, Line

New Orleans 27, Seattle 20

Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

