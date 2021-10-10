New England vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

New England vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: New England (1-3), Houston (1-3)

New England vs Houston Game Preview

Why New England Will Win

The Sunday night game might have been all about the return of Tom Brady, but it was Mac Jones who stole the show with a solid performance that almost led to a win.

He almost hit 300 yards, kept his composure, and almost overcame the lack of a running game to get the job done. Now he just has to put a few points on the board.

Houston can’t score. The offense is among the worst in the league, it’s not moving the chains, and it’s not scoring. Playing Carolina and Buffalo will do that, but QB Davis Mills has only been able to generate nine points in two games.

However …

Why Houston Will Win

Can anyone block for Jones?

Four New England offensive linemen are either out or hurting, and it’s coming at the wrong time. The Patriots don’t have the league’s worst running game, but they’re not far off after coming up with a total of 48 rushing yards over the last two games.

New England is playing well enough defensively to take over, but this will be a low scoring fight that should come down to who capitalizes on their rare chances.

It doesn’t help that Patriot kicker Nick Folk is hurting, too, with a knee injury.

What’s Going To Happen

The Patriot defense will overcome a rough day from the offense.

Mills will will get a little bit of help from the running game, but it’ll be a third straight rough outing against a third straight terrific D.

Neither one will run, there will be a slew of mistakes, but the Patriots will run a wee bit better and Houston will make a few more mistakes.

New England vs Houston Prediction, Line

New England 20, Houston 13

Line: New England -8, o/u: 39

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

