Nevada vs Fresno State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Nevada vs Fresno State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

How To Watch: FS2

Record: Nevada (5-1), Fresno State (5-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Nevada vs Fresno State Game Preview

Why Nevada Will Win

Here comes the Nevada passing game.

Fresno State might be bring a decent defense to this, but the secondary hasn’t dealt with a whole slew of dangerous passing attacks, and that includes Oregon – to a certain extent – and allowed 278 yards to UCLA.

Carson Strong is the front-runner for the Mountain West Player of the Year, stepping up his game as the season has gone on with 377 yards against New Mexico State and close to 400 yards last week against Hawaii.

On the other side, the Nevada pass rush has been fantastic with 11 sacks in the last three games, and any pressure on Fresno State QB Jake Haener will make a difference.

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Fresno State Will Win

Yeah, Nevada was able to beat Boise State a few weeks ago, but taking out New Mexico State and Hawaii just isn’t that big a deal.

Fresno State was able to settle in after the tough loss to Hawaii. The defense was great against Wyoming, the offense did what it could in the 17-0 day, and now it’s time to start throwing again.

As good as the Nevada pass rush is, the secondary will give up plenty of yards if Haener gets a little time.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State might currently be the most dangerous team in the West division, but it has a tough day against Air Force. The winner of this will still have the Mountain West title there for the taking – both of them still have to face the Aztecs.

Can the Fresno State offense find its groove again after a miserable day against Wyoming? The D did the work in that with four takeaways, but it’s not going to get those against Strong.

It’ll be a fun shootout with both passing games going off. The Bulldogs will get just a wee bit more of a running attack to balance its O out late.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Nevada vs Fresno State Prediction, Line

Fresno State 36, Nevada 31

Line: Fresno State -3.5, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

– 10 Best Picks Against The Spread: Week 8

Must See Rating: 4

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings