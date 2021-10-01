Nebraska vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Nebraska vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Northwestern (2-2), Nebraska (2-3)

Northwestern vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

Are the Wildcats figuring it out?

Is this one of Pat Fitzgerald’s slow-starting teams that kicks it all in after the first few games are out of the way?

Getting the running game going against Ohio isn’t all that big a deal – the Bobcats are having a rough time – but at least there’s some production.

The defense isn’t its normal dominant self – Duke went off two weeks ago and Michigan State ran wild in the opener, but it’s been okay at getting into the backfield and Nebraska isn’t doing a whole lot to keep defenses from living behind the line.

Why Nebraska Will Win

The passing game is rolling with five straight 200-yard games to start the season. It might not always be consistent, but it’s putting up yards. Adrian Martinez has been great, and …

It’s the other side of the ball that’s stepping it up.

The Huskers haven’t been great at getting off the field – even though they give up too many third down tries – but controlling the clock isn’t a problem with an O that’s cranking out first downs by the bucket.

Oklahoma and Michigan State both stalled a bit too often – the Spartans only came up with 254 yards last week – and now Nebraska gets a Northwestern offense that can’t get anything going with the downfield passing game.

What’s Going To Happen

Enough is enough.

Scott Frost and Nebraska went from being a major disappointment, to winning two games they should’ve against Fordham and Buffalo, to coming up with two totally acceptable and gut-wrenching road losses to Oklahoma and Michigan State.

This is one win the coach and program must win.

The Huskers are playing well, but it has to translate into a relatively easy victory against a Northwestern team that’s a mere shadow of its 2020 self. A few early Big Red scores will force the Wildcats to press, and it won’t go well.

It’s Northwestern – and it’s Nebraska – so there will be a bit of second-half comeback thanks to a few Husker mistakes. It won’t be as easy as it should be, but Nebraska will get the win with Martinez being the difference-maker to control the clock and the game in the fourth quarter.

Northwestern vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Nebraska 30, Northwestern 20

Line: Northwestern -11, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

