NC State vs Miami prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

NC State vs Miami How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: NC State (5-1), Miami (2-4)

NC State vs Miami Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

The defense is doing a phenomenal job of generating stops to get off the field.

No. 1 in the nation at generating third down stops, the Wolfpack allowed 11-of-33 conversions over the last two games and they’re still giving up just 25% on the year.

Miami’s defense isn’t generating those stop on third downs, and it’s not coming up with enough big plays period. The offense needs any sort of help it can get without D’Eriq King around, and the other side just isn’t getting the job done.

On the flip side, NC State leads the ACC in total defense and comes up with the takeaways the Hurricane defense is supposed to.

Why Miami Will Win

The offense hasn’t been bad under Tyler Van Dyke.

He’s not King, and he only hit 44% of his passes with three picks against North Carolina, but he’s thrown for over 200 yards in each of his three starts and the team was in a position in each of the last two games to get wins.

No, the Hurricane defense hasn’t been good enough, but the plays in the backfield are there and any pressure should be enough for the secondary.

NC State is doing a lot of things right, but it’s not coming up with a whole lot of big plays down the field – last week’s win over Boston College aside.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Miami finally catch a break and be on the right side of a close game? Eventually, yes, but not against this NC State team.

The Wolfpack D is too strong, and the O is too good at consistently just keeping things moving, and three takeaways will be enough to open things up by the early fourth quarter.

NC State vs Miami Prediction, Line

NC State 34, Miami 27

Line: NC State -3.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

